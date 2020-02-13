L.A. Councilman Wants to Tighten Rent Control

With rents rising faster than wages in Los Angeles, one city official wants to tighten up existing rent control rules.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC

Bill Would Fund Dental Clinics for Disabled

A bill introduced in the state Assembly this week would allow public universities to expand funding for dental clinics that serve people with special needs.

Reporter: Alice Woelfle, KQED

Domestic Dogs Transmit Distemper to Wildlife

More California raccoons, skunks and foxes are sick with distemper this year. Wildlife officials say the animals caught the virus from domestic dogs.

Reporter: Steve Milne, CapRadio

A Housing Crisis Fix, One Backyard Unit at a Time

Starting this year, new state laws make it easier for people to convert the land where residential garages or backyard sheds now stand into housing that homeowners can rent out. The California Report co-host Saul Gonzalez toured an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles to talk about the potential.

Guest: Steven Dietz, architect and developer