Down for the Count: Your Questions About the 2020 Census, Answered

In fact, most of the federal funding California receives is based on census data, research from the Public Policy Institute of California shows. That data also plays a key role in determining how that money is distributed to different programs and communities throughout the state.

Additionally, the census count impacts political representation and redistricting — how states redraw their legislative districts based on population changes. The data are also used by scores of organizations and businesses in deciding where to have a presence — but more on that below.

The Census Bureau is required by law to deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress by December. By March 31, 2021, every state receives its redistricting counts. Statistical findings from the census are made public after that.

What if there's an undercount in California?

The census count determines, among many other things, how the U.S. House of Representatives' 435 seats are divvied up among the states. While most experts expect California to retain its 53 seats, a significant undercount could jeopardize that representation.

On top of that, because lawmakers use census population data to redraw legislative lines, political representation — both federally and on the state level — could shift away from undercounted areas, which are more likely to be poorer communities of color.

Additionally, communities rely on the data to determine investment needs, such as where to build new roads, hospitals and schools. And businesses and nonprofit groups use it to inform where services are needed and to help identify consumer demand and job markets.

The results of past census counts have shown that certain demographic groups are particularly hard to reach, including immigrants, children, young men, renters and Latino and African American residents. And all of those groups have become a significantly larger portion of California’s population since the 2010 count, heightening concerns of a potential undercount and prompting California to invest in an unprecedented level of census outreach.

How do I know I'm being contacted by the actual Census Bureau (and not someone trying to con me)?

For starters, the Census Bureau will NEVER:

Send unsolicited emails

Ask for your social security number, bank account or credit card numbers

Request money or donations

If an enumerator knocks on your door, you can ask for an ID badge — which should have that person's photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. You can also call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative about any concerns.

What questions are on the census?

Click here for a sample census form and explanation of why each question is asked.

Notable changes from the 2010 census include:

A question allowing respondents — both married or unmarried — to select if they are in opposite or same-sex partnerships.

The option to differentiate between Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin.

A space to write in racial origins under the race selection question.

Will the citizenship question be on the census?

Definitely not!

The Trump administration's yearlong effort to include a citizenship question on the census was ruled unconstitutional by three federal judges, a decision upheld last year by the U.S. Supreme Court.

To be clear, the federal government will NOT be able to determine a person's citizenship status based on census data.

Is my information protected?

Yes. The results of the census can only be used for statistical analysis. Under federal privacy law, employees of the Census Bureau are prohibited from releasing any collected information, even to law enforcement agencies. The law also protects your responses from being used against you in court or by any other government agency.

Census workers take a lifetime oath to protect individuals' information. A violation can result in up to five years in prison and/or a penalty of $250,000.

The Census Bureau says it has also taken major steps this year to ensure data security against hacking and cyberthreats.

"All data submitted online are encrypted to protect personal privacy, and our cybersecurity program meets the highest and most recent standards for protecting personal information," the bureau's website states. "Once the data are received, they are no longer online. From the moment the Census Bureau collects responses, our focus and legal obligation is to keep them safe."

However, a recent report from the Government Accountability Office warned that the bureau is lagging in addressing IT and cybersecurity risks tied to last-minute shifts to a new backup system.

Can I work for the census?

You sure can! The Census Bureau hopes to hire half a million temporary workers to help with the count, and has been ramping up efforts to recruit applicants. Census enumerator jobs in the Bay Area pay well above minimum wage, and as high as $30 an hour in more expensive cities like San Francisco.

View pay rates and apply for field and office positions here.