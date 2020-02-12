195 Americans Released From Coronavirus Quarantine at Southern California Air Base

There are no confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus among the 195 evacuees, the health system said in a statement disseminated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

"They have completed their final health check this morning, which included their symptom check and their temperature check," said Rear Admiral Dr. Nancy Knight of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Saying that it's now safe for the group to rejoin their communities and families, Knight added, "This is a huge celebration for all of us here at March Air Reserve Base."

Knight also stressed that the completion of the quarantine means that the evacuees have been determined to be entirely free of the virus that has now killed more than 1,000 people in China.

"They pose no health risk to themselves, to their families, to their places of work, to schools or their communities — no health risk of novel coronavirus from these individuals whatsoever," Knight said.

Knight also praised the evacuees, thanking them for their professionalism and cooperation over the past two weeks.

"They have been through a lot during these last few weeks, not just the two weeks of quarantine, but also during their time in Wuhan before flying to the United States," she said.

On Tuesday, World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced a new name for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — saying officials wanted to avoid stigmatizing any geographic location, group of people or animal that might be linked to the disease and to make it clear it was a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.