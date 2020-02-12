195 Americans Released From Coronavirus Quarantine at Southern California Air Base

The quarantine group is a mix of U.S. diplomatic staff, businesspeople and families with children. They flew out of Wuhan in late January, on a jet that was chartered by the U.S. State Department.
As they celebrated the evacuees' release, Knight and Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's public health officer, also noted that some members of the communities near the air base had shown their displeasure at the decision to house the quarantined group at the air base.
"Discrimination has been a significant problem," Knight said.
Replying to a question about the wider effects of those negative sentiments, she added, "I think it's really unfortunate that the workers at the base have had to endure this fear and discrimination in their communities here."
Describing the accounts of stigmatization that workers have shared with the medical staff, Knight said, "We've heard things like someone's young girl, their daughter, being discriminated against and called names at school ... because her mom worked at the base."
"We heard [about] another employee who was denied housing because she worked at the base," Knight added.
Situations like those prompted Kaiser to issue an open letter to the local community on Monday, refuting misperceptions about the evacuees and saying the people who work at March Air Reserve Base should not be subjected to confrontations and negative comments on social media.
As the quarantine order was lifted, Kaiser emphasized that the base, and everyone who works there, is safe. And he said no one in the group should be "outed."
"They don't need additional testing; they don't need to be shunned," he said.
"Fortunately, most of you have been very supportive and understanding of everything that these people have been through," Kaiser added.
During the quarantine, the evacuees have lived in a cordoned-off area of March Air Reserve Base, which is in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles. While many of the evacuees were leaving immediately after the quarantine officially lifted Tuesday, some of them are staying an extra night for logistical reasons, planning to travel on Wednesday.
Noting the strict safety precautions under which the quarantined group lived, Knight said that with the coronavirus being unable to be transmitted from anyone who was more than 6 feet away, "there is no risk" of contracting the virus from someone who has it.
Approximately 350 other evacuees remain quarantined in two separate locations in California after arriving from China on Feb. 5. One group is currently housed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, the other at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego. Both groups are nearly one week into a two-week quarantine.
This story includes reporting from The Associated Press.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit NPR.org
.