Hundreds of Coronavirus Evacuees Land in California, Prepare for 2-Week Quarantine

Hundreds of U.S. nationals are stateside once more, as two planeloads of people fleeing the coronavirus outbreak in China landed Wednesday in California. The Department of Defense said the approximately 350 passengers aboard the chartered flights will be quarantined for two weeks on a pair of military bases in the state.

According to the Pentagon, the passengers are to be distributed between Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, where the planes initially touched down Wednesday morning, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego.

The evacuees in Fairfield will be housed at Westwind Inn, a hotel located on the base. The Department of Defense uploaded a video showing temporary lodging where there's room for up to 1,000 evacuees.

Passengers will only have access to their assigned housing and will not be in contact with personnel at the base, according to the department.

The flights represent the second major evacuation of U.S. nationals from Wuhan, China, the center of a deadly outbreak that has been declared a global health emergency. Last week, U.S. officials airlifted nearly 200 Americans out of the region.

And don't expect Wednesday's flights to be the last. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said additional flights are expected to bear evacuees to bases in Texas and Nebraska, as well.

The successful extractions are similar to operations recently undertaken by health and defense officials around the world, who have been struggling to mitigate the disease's rapid spread. More than 24,600 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more than two dozen countries, including the U.S., though the overwhelming majority remain in mainland China.