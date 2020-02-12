Man Accused of 2018 Fatal BART Stabbing Testifies, Says Victims Were 'Aliens'

The man accused of stabbing a young woman to death and injuring her sister on a BART platform in Oakland testified for the first time in his trial Tuesday, saying he believed the women were aliens and part of a gang that had kidnapped his grandmother.

“I stabbed both of the females in the crew, because I believed they would not give my grandmother back,” John Lee Cowell, 29, said from the witness stand in an Oakland courtroom packed with friends and family of the victims.

Cowell has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2018 killing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson and the stabbing of her sister, Letifah Wilson, who was seriously injured.

During his testimony Tuesday, he noted his of history of mental illness and said he heard voices in his head, but couldn't remember what those voices told him.

Cowell, who had been expelled from the courtroom last week for outbursts during the prosecutions' opening statements, appeared emotionless, staring straight ahead.