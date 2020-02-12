San Diego Freelancer Slams Gig Worker Bill
Morning Report

San Diego Freelancer Slams Gig Worker Bill

KQED News Staff
San Diego freelance writer Beth Demmon (Saul Gonzalez)

Critics Say Newsom's Homeless Spending Plan Lacks Strategy

Governor Gavin Newsom wants to use a lot of state money to address California's homeless crisis. But, a new report by the State Legislative Analyst’s office says the Governor lacks a plan to spend the money smartly.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics and Government Editor 

Quarantine Lifted for Hundreds of American Evacuees

The quarantine has been lifted for a group of American evacuees from Wuhan, China, who had been confined to an air base in Riverside because of the novel coronavirus strain.
Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KVCR 

Bill Could Bring Protections to Bail and Immigration Bonds

State senators have introduced a new bill meant to protect people who use bail and immigration bond companies.
Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED  

Assembly Bill 5 was was meant to extend regular pay and benefits to millions of people who work in the state's gig economy. But San Diego freelance writer Beth Demmon says the law is a threat to her livelihood.
Guest: Beth Demmon, San Diego Freelancer   

