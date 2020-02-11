Judge Denies Gig Worker Law Exemption for Uber, Postmates During Lawsuit

A federal judge on Monday refused to exempt ride-hailing company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates from Assembly Bill 5, a broad new California labor law, while she considers their lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles denied the companies' request for a preliminary injunction protecting them from the law, which aims to give wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors.

With that decision, "it is now the responsibility of California to enforce the law on behalf of these workers,” Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, who wrote the law, said in a tweet after the ruling.

The companies contend that the law that took effect Jan. 1 violates federal and state constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process. It created the nation's strictest test by which workers must be considered employees, which could set a precedent for other states.

Uber said it is considering whether to appeal. The two companies are among those also collecting signatures for a measure on the November ballot that would exempt them while giving drivers new benefits like health care and an earnings guarantee of 120% of minimum wage.