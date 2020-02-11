California Air Quality Regulators Continue Push for Cleaner Cars

The California Air Quality Resources Board says it will continue to seek agreements with automakers to make cleaner cars. This comes after the Justice Department dropped legal challenges against four car manufacturers that had made a special deal with the state.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni, KQED

Uber Driver Champions Controversial Gig Worker Bill

Under Assembly Bill 5, companies like Uber, Lyft, and Postmastes are meant to offer gig economy workers regular pay, vacation time, and health insurance. But what's really changed for workers?

Guest: Manuel Antonio Rodriguez, Los Angeles Uber driver