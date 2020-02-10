'Smart' Street Lights in San Diego Raise Privacy Concerns

California Labs Prepare for Rapid Coronavirus Testing

As the death toll from the coronavirus continues to mount in China, laboratories in California will be soon able to start processing tests for the virus.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

San Diego has installed thousands of high tech "smart" street lights that come equipped with sensors, cameras and microphones. The lights are intended to help the city reach its environmental and urban planning goals. But these devices are also frequently used by law enforcement, and that's raised privacy concerns.

Guest: Jesse Marx, Voice of San Diego