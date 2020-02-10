'Smart' Street Lights in San Diego Raise Privacy Concerns
Search
X
Donate
Morning Report

'Smart' Street Lights in San Diego Raise Privacy Concerns

7 min
KQED News Staff
A video surveillance camera hangs from the side of a building on May 14, 2019 in San Francisco.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Labs Prepare for Rapid Coronavirus Testing

As the death toll from the coronavirus continues to mount in China, laboratories in California will be soon able to start processing tests for the virus.
Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

'Smart' Street Lights in San Diego Raise Privacy Concerns

San Diego has installed thousands of high tech "smart" street lights that come equipped with sensors, cameras and microphones.  The lights are intended to help the city reach its environmental and urban planning goals. But these devices are also frequently used by law enforcement, and that's raised privacy concerns.
Guest: Jesse Marx, Voice of San Diego

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.