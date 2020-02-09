The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: Holy Water

Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED’s new podcast The Political Mind of Jerry Brown. Scott spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics.

In the series' fifth episode, Jerry Brown returns to politics in the early 1990’s after six years in the political wilderness. In 1992, he runs for president, fighting against the influence of money and swearing off big contributions. But by the end of his career, he questions demands for more transparency and the rejection of certain donations, returning to an old saying of his father’s: “you can’t sprinkle holy water on campaign money."