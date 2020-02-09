The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: Holy Water
Search
X
Donate
Political Breakdown

The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: Holy Water

22 min
Scott Shafer

Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED’s new podcast The Political Mind of Jerry Brown. Scott spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics.

In the series' fifth episode, Jerry Brown returns to politics in the early 1990’s after six years in the political wilderness. In 1992, he runs for president, fighting against the influence of money and swearing off big contributions. But by the end of his career, he questions demands for more transparency and the rejection of certain donations, returning to an old saying of his father’s: “you can’t sprinkle holy water on campaign money."

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.