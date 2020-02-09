SF Giants' Alyssa Nakken on her Role as First Full-Time Female Coach in MLB

Major League Baseball’s first full-time female coach Alyssa Nakken was ready to talk baseball when she fielded questions from reporters at Oracle Park on Friday before the San Francisco Giants’ annual Fan Fest.
“I like what I'm doing and I like what I’m here for” Nakken, 29, said, “So if people want to talk about it, I'm ready to talk, as long as they don't make me late for the field.”
Nakken said she’s taking on her new role as assistant coach with a lot of responsibility and intention, but the past few weeks have certainly been overwhelming. She’s garnered media attention, including Twitter shout-outs from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and tennis legend Billie Jean King.
“Wonderful to hear that Alyssa Nakken has become the first woman coach in MLB herstory!" Pelosi wrote.