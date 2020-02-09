SF Giants' Alyssa Nakken on her Role as First Full-Time Female Coach in MLB

“One of the things we’ve seen clearly come through over the course of the last couple days is how equipped Alyssa is to deal with any situation in the club house and any situation outside of the club house,” Kapler said. “I have tremendous confidence that whether we’re on the road or we’re at home, she’s going to be excellent in that role.”

Nakken led a coaching retreat last week, embarking on a food tour in San Francisco’s mission district, stopping at Myriad Gastropub and Tacolicious. They ended the retreat with a few rounds of Texas Hold’em in Oracle Park’s Gotham Club.

“It was a great way to get all the coaches together here at Oracle Park for the first time and be in a room together and get to know each other,” Nakken said.

Nakken, who holds a master’s degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco, is no stranger to baseball or the Giants franchise. A former star softball player at Sacramento State, she interned for the Giants in 2014. She continued her role in the organization over the years, leading health and wellness programs for the team.

Nakken said she did not expect to get the job in the first place, but she’s not shying away from the role.

“I’ve always wanted to be a role model in everything I do,” Nakken said. “I was certainly a leader that led by example, and I took that into my whole life, no matter what I’m doing, I don’t think that's going to change.”