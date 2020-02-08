Mothers, Mental Illness and the Unthinkable

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Sometimes, it’s only after something really terrible has happened that you start to see the signs leading up to it. Years later, Rudy Coronado still refers to what happened as “that day.” He still thinks about what he said to his wife, and, what he didn’t say. He says he doesn’t blame her. But he can’t forgive her, either, for what she did. In this episode of The California Report Magazine, KQED's April Dembosky tells the story of what happened that day in Los Angeles.