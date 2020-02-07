Days before the New Hampshire primary, Scott and Marisa check in on the latest from the Granite State with Dan Barrick from New Hampshire Public Radio (0:40). Then, data guru Paul Mitchell, Vice President of Political Data Inc., joins to discuss how he works with the California voter file, how campaigns are targeting early voters, and the process of determining results from California's March 3rd primary (11:29).
Political Breakdown
The Latest from New Hampshire and a California Primary Explainer with Paul Mitchell
28 min
Paul Mitchell, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
