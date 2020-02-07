The Latest from New Hampshire and a California Primary Explainer with Paul Mitchell
Search
X
Donate
Political Breakdown

The Latest from New Hampshire and a California Primary Explainer with Paul Mitchell

28 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Paul Mitchell, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.  (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Days before the New Hampshire primary, Scott and Marisa check in on the latest from the Granite State with Dan Barrick from New Hampshire Public Radio (0:40). Then, data guru Paul Mitchell, Vice President of Political Data Inc., joins to discuss how he works with the California voter file, how campaigns are targeting early voters, and the process of determining results from California's March 3rd primary (11:29).

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.