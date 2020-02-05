State Elections Chief: App Debacle Won't Happen Here
Could the mess at the Iowa caucuses happen in California when we vote on March 3rd? No, but don't expect final election results quickly.
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED
Nevada Dems Ditch App That Failed in Iowa
Next door in Nevada, the Democrats are set to caucus in two weeks. And the Nevada State Democratic Party just ditched the app that's being blamed for the problems with the Iowa caucuses.
Reporter: Bree Zender, KUNR
Bankruptcy Judge Approves PG&E's Deal with Bondholders
The judge overseeing the PG&E bankruptcy has signed off on a key piece of PG&E's plan to exit bankruptcy. But the company's proposal may still face major obstacles.
Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED
Tesla Stock Soars and a Visit to the Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada
With Tesla shares on a roll this week, The California Report recently took a field trip just over the state line to visit the Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.
Guest: Isabelle West, Gigafactory worker