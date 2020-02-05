State Elections Chief: App Debacle Won't Happen Here

Could the mess at the Iowa caucuses happen in California when we vote on March 3rd? No, but don't expect final election results quickly.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Nevada Dems Ditch App That Failed in Iowa

Next door in Nevada, the Democrats are set to caucus in two weeks. And the Nevada State Democratic Party just ditched the app that's being blamed for the problems with the Iowa caucuses.

Reporter: Bree Zender, KUNR

Bankruptcy Judge Approves PG&E's Deal with Bondholders

The judge overseeing the PG&E bankruptcy has signed off on a key piece of PG&E's plan to exit bankruptcy. But the company's proposal may still face major obstacles.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Tesla Stock Soars and a Visit to the Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada

With Tesla shares on a roll this week, The California Report recently took a field trip just over the state line to visit the Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.

Guest: Isabelle West, Gigafactory worker