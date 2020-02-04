Judge Approves Key Piece of PG&E's Bankruptcy Exit Plan
The California Report

Judge Approves Key Piece of PG&E's Bankruptcy Exit Plan

Associated Press
Firefighters watch a backfire set near PG&E transmission lines on Oct. 26, 2019, during the battle against the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.  (Philip Pacheco/AFP-Getty Images)

The federal judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy case approved a settlement on Tuesday that moves the troubled utility closer to emerging from Chapter 11 protection, though the company still hasn't resolved its differences with Gov. Gavin Newsom over its exit plan.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali signed off on a deal to refinance billions of dollars in debt to pay off PG&E bondholders.

The bondholders had put forward their own plan to bring PG&E out of bankruptcy, essentially proposing to Montali that they should be allowed to take over the utility. But as part of an agreement unveiled last month, the bondholders agreed to abandon their plan and support the company's blueprint instead.

In the past few months, PG&E has also negotiated settlements totaling $25.5 billion to appease homeowners, businesses, insurers and government agencies who had claimed more than $50 billion in losses from a series of catastrophic wildfires blamed on the utility's electrical equipment and managerial negligence.

PG&E now appears to be well positioned to emerge from bankruptcy by June 30 — the deadline set by a new California law for the company to exit Chapter 11 protection and participate in a new state-run wildfire insurance fund.

But the utility still faces one formidable stumbling block: opposition from Gov. Gavin Newsom and other elected officials. They have threatened a government-backed takeover of the company unless it makes dramatic management changes.

PG&E, which provides power to about 16 million people, last week expressed confidence that it will be able to satisfy Newsom by the June 30 deadline to emerge from bankruptcy.

But Newsom is demanding that PG&E replace its entire 14-member board of directors, including CEO Bill Johnson, and revise other elements of its plan to reduce its debt load so it has enough financial flexibility to pay for $40 billion to $50 billion in improvements to its outdated electrical system to reduce the chances of igniting more wildfires.

The company pledged to bring in new directors, without specifying how many, but hasn't said if it will tweak its financial plan.

In addition to Newsom's opposition, PG&E is facing an effort launched this week by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, for a state takeover of the company.

Wiener's bill, which comes one year into PG&E's bankruptcy case, would use eminent domain to force the company's stockholders to sell their shares to the state of California, which would then take over operations.

