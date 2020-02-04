Judge Approves Key Piece of PG&E's Bankruptcy Exit Plan

The federal judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy case approved a settlement on Tuesday that moves the troubled utility closer to emerging from Chapter 11 protection, though the company still hasn't resolved its differences with Gov. Gavin Newsom over its exit plan.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali signed off on a deal to refinance billions of dollars in debt to pay off PG&E bondholders.

The bondholders had put forward their own plan to bring PG&E out of bankruptcy, essentially proposing to Montali that they should be allowed to take over the utility. But as part of an agreement unveiled last month, the bondholders agreed to abandon their plan and support the company's blueprint instead.

In the past few months, PG&E has also negotiated settlements totaling $25.5 billion to appease homeowners, businesses, insurers and government agencies who had claimed more than $50 billion in losses from a series of catastrophic wildfires blamed on the utility's electrical equipment and managerial negligence.

PG&E now appears to be well positioned to emerge from bankruptcy by June 30 — the deadline set by a new California law for the company to exit Chapter 11 protection and participate in a new state-run wildfire insurance fund.