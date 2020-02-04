Fresno Democrats Voters Size Up Mike Bloomberg

Democratic Hopefuls Wait For Iowa Results As Mike Bloomberg Tours California

As Democratic candidates gathered in Iowa for the caucuses, one democratic presidential candidate was in California yesterday. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg made a quick tour through the state, including a stop in Fresno.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Some California Counties Adopt New Voting Rules Ahead Of Primary

Leading up to next month's presidential primary, 15 million ballots have been mailed to California voters. But not all of the counties are handling the election the same way. Fifteen counties are now following the Voter's Choice Act.

Reporter: Bob Moffitt, Capital Public Radio

One of State's Top Oil and Gas Regulator Resigns

Jason Marshall plans to step down later this month as supervisor of the embattled division that oversees the state's oil fields.

Reporter: Ted Goldberg, KQED

UC Faculty Task Force Wants to Keep SAT and ACT Admission Requirements

University of California faculty leaders are recommending their schools stick with the SAT and ACT admissions requirement. They have been studying the use of standardized tests for the past year.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED