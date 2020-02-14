Medicare and 'Free College' – Why Are Democrats So Split?

A Divide Among Liberals

A poll commissioned in January for KQED News by Change Research found that broadly, California Democrats like free college, loan forgiveness and Medicare for All as ideas — their favorability ratings among Democrats are above 70%. And, a stunning 92% of Democrats in that poll said they support Medicare For All.

But things get a little squishier when you ask independents — who make up more than one-quarter of the California electorate.

The Change poll found independents more conflicted over Medicare for All, supporting it by 57%-40%. And other polls, like the PPIC survey that asked more detailed questions, show some more nuance among Democrats and significant differences among different demographic groups.

In a November survey, 42% of Democrats polled told PPIC that they support single-payer insurance like Medicare for All — but 36% said they prefer a mix of private and government insurance, which is what more centrist candidates like Joe Biden and Buttigieg are pushing.

In the broader electorate, self-identified liberals are the most likely (47%) to support single payer, compared to 18% of moderates and 8% of conservatives. Single payer was also much more popular with 18-44-year-olds (40% support); while half of people over 45 said they don't believe it's the responsibility of the federal government to provide health care at all — even though people over 65 get Medicare.

Latinos, renters and people who make less than $40,000 a year were all more likely to support single payer than other groups as well.

So what gives?

Political Ideology Isn't Pure

The first thing to understand, said Stanford University's Jon Krosnick who studies political attitudes, is that almost no one is consistently liberal or conservative.

"Almost everybody is a mix of liberal and conservative," he said.

Instead, Krosnick said, most voters pick a party based on a single issue, or even a handful of policy areas they are passionate about. So just because two people are Democrats, or consider themselves liberal, they may have come to that position for very different reasons.

UC Irvine Professor Peter Ditto agrees. He studies partisan political bias — how political ideology biases our political judgments and behavior. Ditto said that while most Americans identify with a political philosophy or party, they really "have a hodgepodge of beliefs and attitudes."

"(People) identify with groups or tribes — so when they're saying 'I'm a liberal' or 'I'm a conservative,' 'I'm a Democrat or a Republican,' they're saying something about the kind of people that they go along with," he said. "And sometimes when they buy into that, they have to kind of shape their attitudes to fit those things."

So while a large percentage of voters identify as liberal, or Democrat, that doesn't mean they all agree with the idea of "free" programs.