CDC Coronavirus Quarantine Means Smaller Crowds for Lunar New Year

CDC Orders First Quarantine In 50 Years Due To Coronavirus

There are three more confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus in the U.S. All of them are in Northern California. More than half of the 11 coronavirus cases across the U.S. are in California. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have ordered the first quarantine in half a century for 195 passengers who were flown from China to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC

Coronavirus Fears Are Keeping Many People At Home This Lunar New Year

The Southern California Community of Alhambra cancelled its Lunar New Year festivities entirely because of Coronavirus and crowds at L.A.'s Chinese Lunar New Year parade were smaller than usual on Saturday. many who did come to enjoy the festivities wore surgical masks.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Later today in Sacramento, lawmakers will get their first look at new legislation that proposes turning PG&E into a public utility.

PG&E is currently in bankruptcy protection, after its equipment caused a series of wildfires in recent years.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED Politics Reporter