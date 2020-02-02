Bay Area Air Force Base Chosen as Quarantine Spot for Overseas Travelers

Click here to read our complete guide on coronavirus.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services for the possible use of military facilities to accommodate 1,000 people who may have to be quarantined upon arrival from overseas due to a new virus.

One of those locations is in the Bay Area: Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

The other California location is Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar.

A Defense Department statement said HHS officials requested the use of several facilities capable of housing at least 250 people in individual rooms through Feb. 29. HHS would be responsible for all care, transportation and security of the evacuees, according to the statement.

The viral outbreak began in China, where the death toll rose to 259 on Saturday. More than 11,900 people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, the vast majority of them on the Chinese mainland.