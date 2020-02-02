Super Bowl LIV Guide: Where to Watch and What to Look For
Search
X
Donate
News

Super Bowl LIV Guide: Where to Watch and What to Look For

Gabe Greschler
The San Francisco 49ers stretch during practice for Super Bowl LIV at the Greentree Practice Fields on the campus of the University of Miami on Jan. 30, 2020 in Coral Gables, Fla. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This year’s 54th Super Bowl is a big one for the Bay Area. 

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PST. FOX will be broadcasting the game (click here for the livestream).

It’s the 49ers’ seventh Super Bowl appearance. They’ve won five between 1981-1994. The last time the team appeared at the Super Bowl was in 2012, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

San Francisco’s team is also making history today. The 49ers’ offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers is the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl.

Offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during practice for Super Bowl LIV at the Greentree Practice Fields on the campus of the University of Miami on Jan. 30, 2020 in Coral Gables, Fla. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

WHERE TO WATCH IN THE BAY AREA

A lot of Bay Area bars and restaurants are hosting Super Bowl watch parties. Some are family-friendly and others are 21 and over. Be sure to check details. 

San Francisco

East Bay

North Bay

South Bay

COMMERCIALS

What would the Super Bowl be without it’s wacky commercials? While the ads are a fan favorite every year, they’re also incredibly costly. Each 30-second spot will cost companies $5.6 million

HALFTIME

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will both be featured in the Super Bowl’s halftime show. It’s the first time the two have performed together on stage. 

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez speak onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Press Conference at Hilton Miami Downtown on Jan. 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“When I was living in Barranquilla, my hometown, as a little girl, no one would have thought that I would be performing at the Super Bowl,” Colombian singer Shakira said during a press conference. “It would be so hard to believe. And it’s a reality today, now. I think that this is a palpable example of how anything is possible really and I think what matters is the size of dreams.”

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.