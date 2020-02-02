Super Bowl LIV Guide: Where to Watch and What to Look For

This year’s 54th Super Bowl is a big one for the Bay Area.
The San Francisco 49ers will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PST. FOX will be broadcasting the game (click here for the livestream).
It’s the 49ers’ seventh Super Bowl appearance. They’ve won five between 1981-1994. The last time the team appeared at the Super Bowl was in 2012, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.
San Francisco’s team is also making history today. The 49ers’ offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers is the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl.
WHERE TO WATCH IN THE BAY AREA
A lot of Bay Area bars and restaurants are hosting Super Bowl watch parties. Some are family-friendly and others are 21 and over. Be sure to check details.
San Francisco
- SoMa StrEat Food Park,Roxie Theater Comedy Show + Super Bowl, Palm House, Harrington Galleries, Balboa Theatre, The Chapel, Emporium, 111 Minna, Manny’s, Classic Bowling Center (Daly City), Supervisors Shamann Walton and Matt Haney Watch Party, Madrone Art Bar
East Bay
- The New Parkway, Almanac Alameda Taproom, Sobo Ramen, Cocina Hermanas, Roundup Saloon, CoBiz Richmond, Tommy T's Comedy Club
North Bay
South Bay
- Pedro Point Brewery, America’s House, Social Lady, AFKxp Tech + Game Center, Rosie McCann's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Sushi Confidential San Jose
COMMERCIALS
What would the Super Bowl be without it’s wacky commercials? While the ads are a fan favorite every year, they’re also incredibly costly. Each 30-second spot will cost companies $5.6 million.
- Both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg will feature competing Super Bowl ads, each costing about $10 million
- You can watch some of the ads already (from a list compiled by NBC Sports): HEINZ, Walmart, Oikos, Google, Budweiser, Bud Light, Hyundai, Porsche, Avocados from Mexico, Cheetos, Little Caesars, Michelob Ultra, Microsoft, Mountain Dew, New York Life, NFL, Pringles, Reese’s, Squarespace, WeatherTech
HALFTIME
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will both be featured in the Super Bowl’s halftime show. It’s the first time the two have performed together on stage.
“When I was living in Barranquilla, my hometown, as a little girl, no one would have thought that I would be performing at the Super Bowl,” Colombian singer Shakira said during a press conference. “It would be so hard to believe. And it’s a reality today, now. I think that this is a palpable example of how anything is possible really and I think what matters is the size of dreams.”