Super Bowl LIV Guide: Where to Watch and What to Look For

This year’s 54th Super Bowl is a big one for the Bay Area.

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PST. FOX will be broadcasting the game (click here for the livestream).

It’s the 49ers’ seventh Super Bowl appearance. They’ve won five between 1981-1994. The last time the team appeared at the Super Bowl was in 2012, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

San Francisco’s team is also making history today. The 49ers’ offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers is the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl.

WHERE TO WATCH IN THE BAY AREA

A lot of Bay Area bars and restaurants are hosting Super Bowl watch parties. Some are family-friendly and others are 21 and over. Be sure to check details.

San Francisco

East Bay

North Bay

South Bay

COMMERCIALS

What would the Super Bowl be without it’s wacky commercials? While the ads are a fan favorite every year, they’re also incredibly costly. Each 30-second spot will cost companies $5.6 million.

HALFTIME

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will both be featured in the Super Bowl’s halftime show. It’s the first time the two have performed together on stage.

“When I was living in Barranquilla, my hometown, as a little girl, no one would have thought that I would be performing at the Super Bowl,” Colombian singer Shakira said during a press conference. “It would be so hard to believe. And it’s a reality today, now. I think that this is a palpable example of how anything is possible really and I think what matters is the size of dreams.”