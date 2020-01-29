The San Francisco 49ers may be playing in Miami on Sunday, but there’s another city on the mind of Bay Area football fans. That’s Kansas City, home of the Chiefs, the team that stands between the Niners and a sixth Super Bowl trophy. And just like there’s more to San Francisco than the Golden Gate Bridge and cable cars, there’s more to Kansas City than barbecue and jazz. In a special joint broadcast, we’ll check in with Steve Kraske, host of Up To Date on NPR member station KCUR, for a snapshot of life there and to talk some friendly Super Bowl smack. Then, sportswriter C.W. Nevius joins us to preview the game.
Super Bowl Puts Spotlight on Kansas City
at 9:30 AM
View of downtown Kansas City on December 16, 2014. (Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Legendary Pictures)
Guests:
Steve Kraske, host, Up To Date, KCUR
C.W. Nevius, sports reporter, The Press-Democrat
