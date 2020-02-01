PG&E Announces Structural and Safety Changes to Satisfy Regulators

Pacific Gas and Electric unveiled a new bankruptcy plan on Friday that would shake up its board and localize its operations in an attempt to address safety concerns.

Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the utility’s original bankruptcy plan last December, saying it didn’t address key safety requirements and a promise of reliable service.

The Governor couldn’t be reached for comment. But in mid-January, he said the state would attempt to take over the utility if its new plan doesn’t pass muster. The deadline for PG&E to have a completed bankruptcy plan is June 30.

To address Newsom’s concerns, the revised plan would create new regional divisions, each with its own safety officer and division head who reports directly to the CEO.

The utility said it would also appoint an independent safety advisor when the term for the court-appointed Federal Monitor expires. PG&E said it would also tie executive compensation to safety performance rather than the stock price, something the Governor has called for.