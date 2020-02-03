Today Iowa Voters Are Participating in the Caucus From Around the World, Including the Bay Area

“Iowans take their votes really seriously because we are first in the nation," she said. "We kind of get the momentum going for the primary season."

Accessibility to caucuses has been a long-running issue even for voters who live in Iowa. Participants are required to be physically present at a specific time and location. The process could take hours and be a challenge for those who don’t have a consistent work schedule or reliable child care.

For those registered to vote in Iowa but living out of state, like college students, caucusing is nearly impossible.

Dhuna, who is from Burlington, Iowa, said she wanted to caucus in the 2016 election, but she was attending school at Stanford. She said it was not feasible to fly home and back in time for classes.

And while she can still vote in the general election, being part of a caucus is a unique experience.

“[A] caucus is a very in-person, experiential kind of process,” Dhuna said.

In November, she learned she could apply with the Iowa Democratic Party to organize a satellite caucus site.

At the same time, Nova Meurice, a junior studying comparative literature at Stanford, applied to bring a caucus site to campus. Iowa party officials asked the two to combine forces.

Meurice observed a caucus in 2016, but wasn't able to participate because she was too young. She knew she wanted to caucus this year and even contemplated buying a plane ticket just to be part of the process. She said it's important for young people to let their voices be heard during elections.

"As the people who are inhabiting this world for the next several decades at least ... it's important that we're influencing the world," Meurice said.

About 35 to 40 voters are expected to caucus at Stanford on Monday and most will be students.

“There's a big push throughout this whole Democratic primary season of young people needing to get out the vote and really exercise democracy,” said Dhuna. “I think that the fact that we are privileged enough to have this opportunity here on campus is not taken lightly by Iowa's students.”

Mike Burns, national director of Campus Vote Project, a group that works to improve student voter turnout, says it's especially important to make the process smoother for those who are voting for the first time.

"The folks who are in that youth vote are different every election cycle, so making sure that each new cohort of young people moving through has that same type of positive experience hopefully puts them on a track where they feel like [being a] voter is a really important opportunity," said Burns.