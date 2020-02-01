Senate Impeachment Trial, FBI Arrests SF Official, Super Bowl

Senate Impeachment Trial and Iowa Caucuses

Earlier today, the U.S. Senate voted 51 to 49 against allowing additional witnesses and evidence in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine were the only Republican lawmakers who joined Democrats in pushing to hear from witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton. In a book manuscript, Bolton alleges that President Trump told him he wanted to block military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to open investigations into his political rivals. Meanwhile, the trial has pulled Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar away from the campaign trail in Iowa. Voters there will be the first in the nation to pick a Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential race when polls open Monday.

Guests:

Tim Miller, Republican consultant and senior contributor, The Bulwark

Seema Mehta, political writer, Los Angeles Times

SF Public Works Director Arrested on Corruption Charges

Earlier this week, San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested by the FBI and charged with fraud by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco. Also arrested and charged was Nuru’s business partner and restaurateur, Nick Bovis. The two are accused of multiple fraud schemes, including attempted bribery of a San Francisco International Airport official to win a contract for a restaurant lease. Nuru was appointed head of Public Works in 2011 by late Mayor Ed Lee. The department’s annual budget of hundreds of millions of dollars funds dozens of city services, including keeping streets clean, trimming trees and clearing homeless encampments.

Guests:

Henry Lee, crime reporter, KTVU

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist, Mission Local

Super Bowl Preview

For the first time in seven years, the San Francisco 49ers have made it to the Super Bowl. On Sunday in Miami, they’ll battle the Kansas City Chiefs to bring home the Vince Lombardi trophy. The 49ers stunned fans this season, winning 13 games and dominating opponents on offense and defense, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo posted a single-season, career-high 27 touchdowns. Sunday will mark his first appearance as a starter in the Super Bowl, a remarkable comeback from 16 months ago when he suffered a season-ending injury in a game against the Chiefs.