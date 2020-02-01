The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: The Eye
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: The Eye

Scott Shafer

Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED’s new podcast The Political Mind of Jerry Brown. Scott spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics.

In the show's fourth episode, California Democrats are shell-shocked by Proposition 13, but Jerry Brown sees a political opening. But in his second term as governor, Brown’s political eye begins to fail him; in a disastrous run for president, a bungled response to an agricultural crisis, and a losing Senate campaign that leaves him out of politics.

