It's Official: Bay Area Has Highest Income Inequality in California

It’s official: The gap between the Bay Area’s haves and have-nots is wider than anywhere else in the state.

Top income earners in the Bay Area make 12.2 times as much as those at the bottom of the economic ladder, according to new research from the Public Policy Institute of California, which analyzed 2018 U.S. Census bureau data, the most recent available.

Bay Area residents in the 90th percentile of incomes earned $384,000 a year, compared to just $32,000 for those in the bottom 10th percentile.