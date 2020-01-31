As Coronavirus Spreads Conspiracy Theories Emerge

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency as the number of Coronavirus infections in China has surged to about 10,000 cases and claimed 200 lives. Here in the U.S., a sixth Coronavirus case has been confirmed, including two in California. While worries over the fast-spreading nature of the coronavirus are understandable, misinformation about the disease may be moving even faster.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED

Sierra Snowpack Dips Below Average

State water officials say the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is below average for this time of year, but storms in the coming weeks could change that. The second snow survey of the year took place Thursday near Lake Tahoe.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni, KQED

Sanders Campaign Pours Resources Into California Ahead Of March 3rd Primary

Four years ago, Bernie Sanders lost the California presidential primary to Hillary Clinton. This election the Sanders campaign wants to make sure it carries the Golden State. Sanders has 17 campaign offices in California and it’s pouring money and resources into parts of the state where Sanders didn’t do well the last time he ran for president.

Reporter: Jeremy Siegel, KQED