Days before the Iowa caucuses, Scott and Marisa get an update from the Hawkeye State from Iowa Public Radio reporter Kate Payne (0:30). Then, attorney Robin Johansen joins to talk about her work on the House Judiciary Committee during the Nixon impeachment, representing Willie Brown and the state legislature, battling changes to term limits and redistricting, and the future of the state's initiative system (6:49).
Political Breakdown
A Caucus Update from Iowa and Robin Johansen on a Career in Political Law
28 min
Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer with Robin Johansen. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
