SF Supervisors Call for Outside Investigation Into Public Works Corruption Scandal

A group of San Francisco Supervisors is calling for an independent special investigator to scrutinize the city's Department of Public Works, after the agency's director, Mohammed Nuru, was arrested this week on corruption charges.

Supervisor Matt Haney is leading the call saying that internal reviews and audits by the City Attorney of San Francisco and the Controller's Office, as called for by Mayor London Breed, are insufficient.

"It is both necessary and appropriate to identify a completely independent investigator without any pre-existing contracts or relationships with the city to conduct investigations," Haney says.