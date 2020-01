Trees prevented some panels from falling on the Mexicali street, which runs parallel to the wall. Other panels hit the road.

Mexicali journalist Heriberto Reyes said he saw six toppled panels. The Border Patrol declined to say exactly how many fell.

Reyes said vehicles may have been crushed if they were in the path at the time.

“They averted a tragedy, in my opinion,” he said.

The Border Patrol is discussing the incident with the contractor, Pitones said.

The contractor, SLSCO Ltd., referred questions to the Border Patrol.

The company, based in Galveston, Texas, was awarded the 11-mile project in December 2018 as part of a $156 million contract to replace existing barriers in California, using Department of Homeland Security funds from the 2018 fiscal year.