California's Secretary of State Talks Primaries

Senate Bill 50 Housing Bill Fails Again

SB 50, a controversial and closely watched housing bill, has failed to pass the California Senate. The measure would have required cities to allow four-to-five story apartment buildings near major transit hubs.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Coronavirus Evacuees Held at Riverside County Military Base

A government-chartered plane that evacuated more than 200 United States citizens from Wuhan, China, the center of the Coronavirus outbreak, has landed at a military base in Riverside County. None of the passengers show symptoms of the deadly virus, but they’re undergoing re-testing at the base and are being asked to stay there.

Reporter: Caroline Champlin, KPCC

Security Activists Sound Alarm Over L.A.'s New Voting System

Voters in Los Angeles County will vote using a new electronic touchscreen system in the upcoming primary. California’s Secretary of State’s office certified the new machines just days ago. But some election security activists are still worried and have called the decision to approve the voting machines "dangerously naive."

Guest: Alex Padilla, California's Secretary of State

Poll Shows Sanders Lead in California

A new poll commissioned by KQED News shows Senator Bernie Sanders in a strong position among likely Democratic voters in the state.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Drought, Fire, and Beetles Kill Off Dozens of Sequoia Trees

California’s giant sequoia trees are dying at an alarming rate in the parks that were founded to preserve them. Scientists from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks say they've lost 28 in the last five years.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni, KQED Science