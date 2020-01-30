Boalt Name Removed From Berkeley Law Campus

Work crews will take down the iron "Boalt Law" sign on the facade of the UC Berkeley Law campus Thursday.

It's all part of the process of separating the controversial legacy of John Boalt, a 19th-century Oakland lawyer, from the law school.

The move has been over two years in the making, and will come as no surprise to many in the campus community. In 2018, Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky recommended that Boalt’s name be untangled from the campus, due to his newly-unearthed anti-Chinese writings.

However, the move needed to be approved by a campus committee, then the University Chancellor, then UC President Janet Napolitano. Napolitano only approved it last week.

According to the UC, Boalt’s name was attached to the building after his widow put property in San Francisco into a $100,000 trust for the university to construct a hall in his honor. That property was destroyed in the 1906 earthquake, but the university still named their newly-erected hall ‘Boalt’ in recognition of Elizabeth Boalt’s intentions. John Boalt himself never attended or taught at the university. When the law school moved from that building, now Durant Hall, to their new building in the Southeast corner of campus, the name carried over too.