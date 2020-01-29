Market Street In San Francisco Is Now Car Free

President Trump To Sign U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

President Trump today will sign the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement at the White House. It comes at a time when Mexico is cracking down on Central American migrants trying to reach the U.S. through its territory.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of 'Public Charge Rule'

The Trump Administration wants to make it tougher for immigrants to get permanent legal resident status in the U.S. if they also access social services. That plan got a boost on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the administration’s so called “Public Charge Rule.”

Reporter: Erick Galindo, KPCC

Condoleezza Rice Will Head Stanford Think Tank

Stanford University has announced that former U.S. Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, will be the new director of the University’s Hoover Institution. It continues along relationship between the campus and one of America’s best known and controversial foreign policy experts.

Reporter: Peter Jon Shuler, KQED

Market Street In San Francisco Goes Car Free

Around the world cities are experimenting with ways to make streets faster and safer for mass transit, cyclists and pedestrians even if that means restrictions on private cars. Starting today, autos and trucks on San Francisco’s Market Street won’t be allowed to travel its most congested stretch between City Hall and the waterfront.