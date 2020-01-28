Feds Examine Weather And Other Condition In Bryant Crash Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board has released information about the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Officials say the chopper was manned by a veteran pilot who was trying to maneuver in difficult conditions that had grounded other aircraft in the area north of Los Angeles where the crash occurred Sunday.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

California Researchers Rush To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

California is on alert in the search for more cases of coronavirus.

Officials have confirmed two cases in Southern California, and a lab in San Diego's gotten a $9 million grant to try and develop a coronavirus vaccine fast. They hope to have something ready for human testing by summer.

Reporter: Tarryn Mento, KPBS

From Dynasty to Scandal: Duncan Hunter's Old District Is Up For Grabs

A new documentary series by the San Diego Union-Tribune digs into the history of California's 50th Congressional District, held by Duncan Hunter until he resigned earlier this month after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds. Now it's the site of a heated race featuring former Congressman Darrell Issa and former City Councilman Carl DeMaio. There's also Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democrat who almost flipped the seat in the 2018 election.

Reporter: Sam Hodgson, San Diego Union-Tribune