Two Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Southern California

We have a development in the deadly outbreak of a new coronavirus. Public health officials have announced two patients here in California have tested positive for the virus -- one in Los Angeles and another in Orange County. Both had traveled to Wuhan, China.

Reporter: Alyssa Jeong Perry

Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant's Death Stuns Fans

Hundreds of people poured onto the plaza outside of Staples Center to remember Bryant with other fans.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report co-Host

Bryant's Legacy Complicated by Rape Allegation

In 2003, Kobe Bryant was accused of rape by a 19-year-old hotel worker in Colorado. Prosecutors dropped the criminal case after his accuser decided not to testify. Later, as part of a civil settlement, Bryant publicly apologized to her, saying he understood how she felt she didn’t consent to the encounter. That means survivors of sexual assault might have a more complicated response to news of his death.

Guest: Kavitha Davidson, The Athletic