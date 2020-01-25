The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: But for Me
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: But for Me

Scott Shafer

Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED’s new podcast The Political Mind of Jerry Brown. Scott spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics. In the show’s third episode, Brown takes office as governor in 1975, with a guiding vision on how to apply what he sees as limited power; and an ambition that soon has him looking toward higher office.

