Impeachment Trial Update, Tech News Roundup, Noir City Film Festival

Impeachment Trial Update

Today marks the third and final day for House Democrats to present their opening arguments to the Senate to press their case that President Trump should be removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., argued that rejecting witnesses such as White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton would further add to the obstruction charges. Trump’s legal team is set to begin Saturday morning. The defense has up to 24 hours spread over three days to make their case — the same rules that applied to House impeachment managers.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics and government correspondent, KQED

Sean Walsh, GOP strategist, Wilson Walsh Consulting

Tech News Roundup

This week, Silicon Valley got a shock when officials close to the Saudi crown prince told the Wall Street Journal they had knowledge of a plan to hack the phone of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. Bezos’ phone was famously hacked last year leading to the self-revelation of an extramarital affair. Also this week, Google became the fourth company ever to reach $1 trillion in market value. And the latest battle for eyeballs in the streaming wars has begun and Netflix is feeling the pressure.

Guests:

Jeremy Owens, San Francisco bureau chief and tech editor, MarketWatch

Michael Hiltzik, business columnist, Los Angeles Times

Noir City Film Festival in San Francisco

A former Nazi hunting a serial killer. A social outcast framed for murder. A resistance fighter plotting assassination. These are just a few of the characters you’ll find at San Francisco’s annual Noir City Film Festival, which kicks off Friday at the Castro Theatre. For the first time, the 10-day festival will feature all foreign-made films from Japan, Germany, Mexico and more.