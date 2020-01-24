California Union Numbers Grow Despite Nationwide Decline

In the 1950s, about a third of American workers were unionized. Since then, organized labor in the U.S. has seen a decline in membership and that's led to less clout for workers. But new numbers show union membership in California is actually growing.

Reporter: Chery Glazer

Governor Newsom's Homeless Trailers Debut Soon in L.A.

Thirty homeless families in Los Angeles will soon have a roof over their head when they move into trailers provided by the state.

Reporter: David Wagner

Another Dismal Year for California's Monarchs

Every year, monarch butterflies from across the Western United States flutter their way to the coast of California for the winter. Now, scientists say the migration is under threat from habitat loss and a changing climate.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni

New Tourist Visa Rule Could Have A Big Impact on California

Starting today, U.S. immigration officers have new powers to block pregnant mothers from entering the country. The Trump Administration says it wants to bar foreigners looking to claim birthright citizenship for a child.

Reporter: Jerome Campbell

NCAA Leaders Consider Athlete Compensation At Anaheim Convention

NCAA leaders said at their convention in Anaheim yesterday that they’re inching toward new rules to allow college athletes nationwide to earn money. But a patchwork of state laws threatens the effort.

Reporter: Adolfo Guzman-Lopez

L.A.'s New Street Vendor Permit Program Offers Peace of Mind, For a Price

There are thousands of street vendors selling everything from fresh fruit and ice cream to tacos al pastor and bacon-wrapped hot dogs on Los Angeles' streets. Many of them are undocumented immigrants who've worked in the underground shadow economy for years. But starting this month, the city’s vendors started coming out of the shadows because of anew street vendor licensing program.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez