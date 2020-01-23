Breed Defends Endorsing Bloomberg for President: 'I Don't Take the Easy Route'

San Francisco Mayor London Breed's backing of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign may have caused some to do a double take.

As in, "She endorsed who?"

"I know that it may come as a surprise to a lot of people," Breed told reporters after an event Thursday morning where she appeared defensive about her decision.

"But, you know, the easy thing would have been to stay out," she said. "I don't take the easy route. I do sometimes what may be hard or unpopular to do for the right reasons."

Breed, the city's first female African American mayor, had previously endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris. But when Harris dropped out, she left a lot of politicos in California with empty dance cards.

Breed said she thought "long and hard" before endorsing Bloomberg, saying what was ultimately most important to her is beating President Donald Trump, which she thinks he can do.

"That's really important to me — I want real change. I don't want the politics. I don't want the drama," Breed said. "[Bloomberg] has a strong desire and the commitment which he's demonstrated to make real change."

Asked about her endorsing a candidate who does not represent the party's diversity, Breed pushed back.

"I've had conversations with him about what he's going to do for the country as a whole, the challenges that still persist in the African American community around income inequality, the criminal justice system and a number of other issues," she said.