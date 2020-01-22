Understanding Community Land Trusts

The West Oakland home at the center of the Moms 4 Housing protest is set to be purchased from owner Wedgewood Properties by the Oakland Community Land Trust, an affordable housing nonprofit. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced the agreement Monday, adding that the Trust intends to fix it up for use by Moms 4 Housing. The agreement raises questions, though, about how exactly land trusts work. In this segment, we'll discuss land trusts, how they're funded and their role within the Bay Area's housing crisis.