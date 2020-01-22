Alameda County Launches New Food Hub for Low-Income Residents

The newly built, 3,300-square-foot space, which opened Friday, provides a commercial kitchen for small, home-based food entrepreneurs, land to grow fresh produce and a place to package leftover food retrieved from some local schools to redistribute to low-income residents in affordable housing complexes.

The "food hub" is the culmination of nearly a decade of planning and collaboration between the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, the nonprofit Alameda County Deputy Sheriffs’ Activities League and All IN Alameda County, a countywide initiative aimed at combating poverty.

The funding to develop the site, which sits on county land, was provided by a combination of grants and a $1.2 million loan from Community Vision. The building, located at the base of the San Leandro hills, includes land for farming and a commercial kitchen space that will be rented to people and small businesses seeking a large space for food production or hosting cooking events and classes.

Organizers hope the commercial kitchen will support local food entrepreneurs who cook at home but would benefit from a larger space that could help expand their businesses. Organizers estimate the space could accommodate up to three people at a time.