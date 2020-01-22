Where Did All the Camp Fire Survivors Go?

University of California Delays Vote On Undergrad Tuition Hikes

A heated vote was scheduled for today by the University of California on whether to raise tuition for undergrads. Now, the UC has pulled the topic from its agenda. Experts say that continued tuition hikes are putting pressure on families in the state.

Reporter: Peter Jon Shuler

Los Angeles Takes Stance Against Cheating in Baseball

Fans are still reeling from news that two of the Dodgers' recent World Series opponents were linked to a cheating scandal.

The City Council voted yesterday to ask Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles.

California Airports Screen for New Coronavirus

Major airports throughout California are bracing for a new virus, known as coronavirus, spreading through Asia. Public health officials are ordering air travelers who may have been exposed to it be re-routed. These passengers will be screened for symptoms at five designated airports, including LAX and SFO.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

As part of our ongoing coverage of the 2018 Camp Fire, which destroyed much of Paradise and surrounding towns, we take a look at where survivors are now. The fire forced many residents to scatter across the region, the state, and the country. Now, research out of Chico State is giving us new insights into where so many people went.

Guest: Peter Hansen, Chico State