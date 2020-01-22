What It Takes To Help 'Newcomer' Immigrant Students In Oakland
Devin KatayamaVanessa RancañoMarisol Medina-CadenaAlan Montecillo
Qoc'avib Revolorio, an unaccompanied immigrant youth specialist at Oakland Unified School District. (A.J. Ruiz)

Many local leaders in the Bay Area have made it a point to say that their communities are welcoming places for new immigrants, including those who are undocumented, are seeking asylum, or are refugees.

Oakland Unified School District prides itself on helping "newcomer" students. And this year, they could see an unprecedented number of new arrivals. But the district can't always get new students enrolled in class, let alone provide all the help that families and kids need.

Guest: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED education reporter

