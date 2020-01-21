A Victory for Homeless 'Moms 4 Housing' in Oakland

After a contentious court battle and an early morning eviction, the company that owns the West Oakland home that a group of mothers occupied without permission says it will negotiate a sale with a community land trust that will allow the mothers to live there. The mothers occupied the house in November to protest investors meddling in the housing market and gained national attention.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

Hearing Relocations Could Lead to Hundreds More Deportations

Public defenders in the Bay Area say they had no warning before President Trump's administration announced a major pivot that will shift hearing venues for immigrant detainees from Northern to Southern California. Lawyers in San Francisco and Alameda counties have provided pro bono and low cost legal support to many Bay Area immigrant detainees, and this move may mean detainees will be deprived of the legal services they need.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

After String of Race Horse Deaths, California Officials Investigate Racetrack

Three race horses have died in the past three days at Santa Anita Park Racetrack. These deaths are occuring despite safety measures put in place after 37 horses died last year. The string of fatalities is drawing scrutiny from lawmakers and animal advocates.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, Capital Public Radio

The Problem With the Insurance Behind the Insurers

Californians who live in wildfire zones are in crisis mode. Many of them have reported that they can't get their home insurance renewed or if they can, that their rates have skyrocketed after the state's string of unprecedented fire years. It's not just household-name insurers like Farmers or State Farm, but lesser known companies that insure those companies, called "re-insurers." We find out exactly what the problem is.

Guest: Dale Kasler, Sacramento Bee reporter