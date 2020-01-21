Cat Town Founder to Lead Oakland Animal Services

Oakland Animal Services, the city's municipal animal shelter, is getting a new executive director — one who started as a shelter volunteer and went on to help start one of the country's most successful animal rescue organizations.
In 2011, Ann Dunn founded Cat Town to find homes for cats who didn't do well in shelter environments because they were older, in poor health, or shyer and less human-oriented. Three years later, Dunn and Adam Myatt opened the nation's first cat rescue center and cafe — the latter called RAWR Coffee Bar — located in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood. It draws more than 10,000 visitors a year and has helped reduce the cat euthanization rate at the city shelter from 42% in 2011, to less than 10% today, according to the center.
Dunn takes the helm at OAS on Feb. 18.