Newsom Proposes $50M to Make California a 'No Kill' State for Shelter Animals

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to make California a "no kill" state for shelter animals — and experts say a new budget proposal has the teeth to save the thousands of animals euthanized in the state every year.

"California has had a policy for 20 years that it’s the preference of the state that no healthy, treatable animal be euthanized. So that part is not new," said Dr. Kate Hurley, director of the Koret Shelter Medicine Program at UC Davis. "But what is new and just incredible is the governor investing state funds to make that a reality."

The Koret Program has been working on animal welfare issues for almost two decades. In presenting his new state budget proposal on Friday, Newsom said he wants a one-time $50 million general fund allocation to help Koret develop a grant program for animal shelters statewide.