The Push to Block A Private Equity Firm from Buying .Org

Democratic lawmakers in California are moving to stop a private equity firm from buying the internet registry for .org domain names, which are commonly used by non-profits and advocacy groups. Advocates say the issue is the firm will have to recoup its billion dollar investment by either raising fees, or worse.

Reporter: Peter Jon Shuler, KQED

The Trump administration has made it more difficult for asylum seekers to win protection, and for refugees to be accepted into the country. Even so, the thousands of humanitarian migrants already here face big challenges in finding work in which they can use their talents and skills.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

PG&E Makes Progress on Installing Power Lines Underground in Paradise

The town of Paradise was nearly destroyed in 2018's Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive in the history of our state.

A few months after the fire, PG&E, which caused it, promised to re-install the town's power lines underground to reduce fire risk. So far, they've installed 20 out of almost 200 miles of line.

Guest: Paul Moreno, PG&E spokesman