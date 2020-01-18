Explore lessons from a lifetime in politics in KQED's new podcast The Political Mind of Jerry Brown. Scott spent more than 40 hours interviewing the former governor at his ranch in Colusa County, covering a life and career unmatched in California politics. In the show’s second episode, hear about Brown's political rise -- when he learned that his path to statewide office could not come from inside the halls of power.
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: Ins and Outs
27 min
