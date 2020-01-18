Taking the Frida Kahlo Corporation to Court, and the Vietnamese Immigrant Who Helped Sriracha Go Mainstream
Taking the Frida Kahlo Corporation to Court, and the Vietnamese Immigrant Who Helped Sriracha Go Mainstream

Shoes with the image of late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, are exhibited -alongside other commercial products- at her sister's house in the neighborhood of Coyoacan, Mexico City, on April 19, 2018. - Mexican justice Thursday ruled in favour of Frida Kahlo's descendants, banning the sale in the country of a new Frida Barbie doll manufactured by Miami-based toy giant Mattel, recognizing the artist's family is the sole owner of the image rights of the renowned painter.  (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Why a California Artist Is Taking the Frida Kahlo Corporation to Court

Frida Kahlo’s image is iconic. You can see it on everything from mugs to backpacks. There are Frida Vans. Mattel even makes a Frida Barbie doll. But some smaller artisans making a living selling Frida-inspired artwork online are finding themselves going head to head against major corporations. As KQED’s Chloe Veltman reports, the battle brings up complex questions about the ownership of images of cultural heroes in the digital age.

'Heat' - The Ultimate L.A. Movie, a Superfan’s Ultimate Obsession

For most of us, watching the Academy Awards is as close as we’ll get to the people who make the movies we love. But for a rare few, sometimes the gulf between fame and fandom gets unexpectedly bridged. KQED’s Carly Severn brings us the story of a man, whose obsession led to an encounter straight out of the movies.

Golden State Plate: How a Vietnamese Immigrant Helped Make Sriracha Mainstream

Nowadays, Sriracha is used to spice up everything from chips and chocolate bars to burgers. But the story of Sriracha’s rise to mainstream condiment began with a Vietnamese refugee who found a home and just the right peppers in Southern California. KCRW’s Avishay Artsy delves into the history of the sauce for our series Golden State Plate.

