Yosemite Confirms 2 Cases of Norovirus, Investigating 170 Reports of Illness

Yosemite National Park is investigating about 170 reports of gastrointestinal illnesses and has confirmed two cases of norovirus, officials say.

The National Park Service began investigating after visitors and employees started reporting falling ill — most of them in early January. Most of the cases are consistent with norovirus, although some might have had food poisoning or the flu, the park said.

"We've had very few (cases) the last week or so," park spokesman Scott Gediman said Thursday. "We're hoping that we're over the hump."

Norovirus is highly contagious and can be spread through direct contact with an infected person, touching a contaminated surface or eating or drinking contaminated food. It can cause vomiting and diarrhea and its symptoms are especially severe for elderly people, young children and those with health issues. Symptoms surface within 12-48 hours after exposure.

Each year, norovirus causes 19 to 21 million cases of acute gastroenteritis on average in the U.S. and is the leading cause of foodborne illness nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.